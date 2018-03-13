"The manner in which the activity was carried out is regrettable since it left learners feeling that their rights particularly the right to human dignity and the right to privacy were infringed."

The department admitted that both parents and learners' consent should have been thoroughly sought‚ agreed to and consent forms signed.

"The department therefore apologises to all the parties involved including the community and particularly the parents and learners.

"In the light of the importance of the school health programme on healthy lifestyles‚ teenage pregnancy and substance abuse‚ the department will endeavor to heighten education and awareness around these issues in the new financial year to avoid any future misunderstanding among all stakeholders affected."

In February‚ the SA Human Rights Commission said it would investigate allegations that some Grade-12 pupils were injected with contraceptives without their consent. News reports at the time stated that nurses arrived at the school and administered pregnancy tests. Those found to be pregnant or already using contraceptives were not injected.