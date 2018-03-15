Teachers need help to tackle our little monsters

Nowadays being an educator is emotionally strenuous because pupils are disobedient and chaotic. However, pupils are not completely to blame for their own behaviour and attitude.

There are a number of factors that influence their conduct in and outside the classroom. Family background may define how a pupil views the teacher and relate with others. Pupils from dysfunctional or violent families are likely to demonstrate in class what happens back home.

Conflict between parents, such as during separation and divorce, may affect a child. So, they take that bottled anger out on other pupils or teachers. The video of a pupil throwing a book at her teacher is just one example of what educators face on a daily basis. It's not about whether the pupil was provoked or not. Parents and teachers should work together to discipline our children.

Samuel "Mochana" Magana,

Dennilton, Limpopo