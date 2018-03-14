Cop bust for 'molesting' little girls



A police officer tasked with investigating allegations of sexual abuse at a Soweto school allegedly forced two of the 87 victims to undress in a classroom and molested them.

The police officer who was part of the forensics unit brought to probe sexual assault cases at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East has since been removed from the case after the shocking revelations.

It is alleged that the incident occurred when the investigator visited the victims at the school to prepare for the court appearance of their first alleged molester.

The two victims are aged seven and eight.

The alleged abuse took place at the school on Monday.

Yesterday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed dismay at the latest incident at the school. "These allegations are shocking and disturbing. A person entrusted with protecting children has violated their trust and that of their parents. This man should meet the full might of the law."