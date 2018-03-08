Pressures push SA men to suicide

We must always be on the lookout for signs. If a man suddenly becomes dangerous or harmful in terms of behaviour - being reckless when he drives, engaging in unsafe sex and increasing drug and alcohol intake - it may also signal that the person no longer values his life. We should help where we can.

Society must also play a part by not being too judgmental on men because the major factor contributing to men killing themselves is the way they are perceived by society. Black men in particular have been taught not to discuss their hurt feelings. When they do express themselves, they just explode, or worse, kill themselves.

Granny Ngwepe,

Lephalale