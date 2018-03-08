Thanks to noble nurse

Being a nurse is not just a job, it's a calling as Sibongile Motshwene's story (Sowetan, February 27) showed. It was admirable of her to go the extra mile to provide motherly love to a distressed family in a trauma unit.

When an injured mother could not care for her baby, nurse Motshwene did not only show compassion but leadership when she put the baby on her back and continued working.

It was a pleasure to read this story, after the usual staple of hospital horror stories involving nurses with bad attitudes towards patients.

During our school days when we were asked what we wanted to become, shouts of "nurse, nurse" dominated.

Thank you Sister Motshwene for reminding us about nursing's nobility.

