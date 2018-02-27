Imperfect childhood

Not many people can proudly raise their hands and, without batting an eyelid, vouch for a perfect childhood.

Among some of the unfavourable conditions that a child faces when they grow up is the instability of not having a home they can call their own, and having to spend their childhood with relatives.

This could be for various reasons, ranging from an absent parent to the death of their parents.

Some families see fit to share the responsibilities of raising children left destitute through death or absent parenting. Although there may be good intentions for these decisions, going from one home to another can often have lasting effects on the pysche of these children, who may grow up to be affected adults.

Such is the case with *Ntwaagae, who turns 27 this year. He works in the security field in Randburg, Johannesburg.

In his childhood he was moved between six homes.