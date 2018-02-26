The jury is still out on Ramaphosa

Leadership requires practical and clear vision, and not a basket full of niceties.

With our new President Cyril Ramaphosa, so far we have heard and seen a president who has a big basket full of niceties, from late Hugh Masekela's lyrical rendition to Cape Town walks.

At least by December 2018, we should then be able to fathom and define his presidency with ease.

It will be premature and not sensible of us, as South Africans, to see president Ramaphosa as the "real one", so soon.

Hence, it is advisable to guard our excitement over his ascent to that high office in the land with caution.

The country is in need of immediate rebuilding. It is indisputable that Ramaphosa is a tested and tried leader in the fields of business and negotiation circles, but never in the position of a president.