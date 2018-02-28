Letters

Poor, over-taxed minority will pay for state looting

By Reader Letter - 28 February 2018 - 14:47
Cuts for infrastructure, announced by former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, will severely impact on job creation and economic growth.

The increase in the fuel levy will ensure the poor struggle to get to work, cuts in infrastructure and provincial allocation will mean no job creation and raising VAT will place a further burden on the poor to put food on the table.

To buffer Gauteng from the nightmarish budget, revenue collection needs to improve.

It is a shame that the poor will suffer and the already over-taxed minority will fork out for Jacob Zuma's looting.

There's no "new deal" for our country.

We need total change to speed up economic growth.

Makashule Gana

DA spokesperson on human settlements

