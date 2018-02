Many "Sowetans" complain regularly about non-service delivery.

Lately, hospitals and clinics are in the firing line. Remedy ... get the Ministry of Health to do spot visits.

In the past, whenever a VIP made an appearance, it was with great fanfare. Also, whenever minister Bathabile Dlamini "visits" a Sassa pay point, there are umbrellas, chairs, water and feeding points. Such a hullabaloo it resembles an election rally.

Theo Roelofsz

Marble Hall