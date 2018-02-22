Lifestyle audits will help end looting and cleanse the state of corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa wanting to conduct lifestyle audits on his cabinet members should be welcomed by all.

The newly elected president, during his reply to the debate on the State of the Nationa Address, said it was part of their resolution within the ANC to conduct these audits. It is so refreshing to have a president like Ramaphosa, who is so optimistic and willing to go the extra mile.

The country has been subjected to corrupt officials for a long time now, spring cleaning is needed. Once corruption is eradicated this will call for everything and everyone to be transparent. People in high positions need to be held accountable for their spending and incomes.