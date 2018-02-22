Please publish TellyTrack results in print media

You dedicate up to two pages to TAB Soccer (Soccer Strike) and maybe one page for horse racing. For years TAB Soccer has also been riding on Telly Track's and Phumelela's backs in print and on TV.

Jackpot/P6 and P/A results are always published in print but no Soccer 6/10 or Soccer 13 results, with payouts announced costing us poor punters taxi trips and expensive cellphone costs.

TellyTrack ignores our request yet they bombard us with the pools and idiotic selections from so-called celebrities but never results and payouts.

Now I ask , is that fair?

Theo Roelofsz, Marble Hall