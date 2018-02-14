ANC must prioritise the country

There is time for everything. A time to play politics and a time to take a step back and look at the greater picture - which may require that decisions be taken for anything but selfish reasons.

This is the lesson we hope the ANC has learnt from the drawn-out and yet-to-be-concluded transfer of power from the president of the republic to the president of the party.

The past two weeks have been about the indecision of the party - or what comes across as such - in the absence of the ANC taking the nation into its confidence around shipping President Jacob Zuma out of the seat of government.

Some of the decisions made around the issue speaks volumes about a party that has inexplicably again failed to prioritise the needs of the nation ahead of party-political - yet narrow - interests.

As we speak, doubt hangs above two important events on the political and governance calendar: the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and the budget speech.

The Sona sets the tone for the government's programme of action the year ahead.

It is followed closely by the budget speech, which pads the skeleton with flesh in the form of how the government intends to fund the said programme. As we speak, the nation has not been told when the Sona will be held.