Sona mess shows ANC ineptitude

For weeks the ANC has been dilly dallying over the future of its former president, Jacob Zuma.

As the appointed day of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) has drawn nearer, the ANC's indecision has become all the more apparent. The party may as well thank the heavens that the Sona was postponed yesterday.

But why did it leave its decision on Zuma to the eleventh hour?

Allowing the matter to drag on while the panic in broader society escalates towards the Sona is not wise.

The governing party's handling of this matter portrays an organisation in disarray. Resolving the situation of two centres of power was always going to be the biggest test for Cyril Ramaphosa.

In particular, how he dealt with a predecessor who is at the centre of scandal and facing the prospect of being criminally charged for corruption was always going to be the yardstick by which his aptitude to lead not only the ANC but the country would be measured.