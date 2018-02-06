Objection to 'Inxeba' is censorship

The release of local movie, Inxeba, in SA at the weekend was met with derision from certain quarters.

But those opposed to the now controversial movie have not done their cause any good in the way they have gone about it.

Inxeba, The Wound, is based on the Xhosa rite of passage but with a homosexual twist to the tale. Critics, many without as much as seeing the film, have declared that it ridicules and disrespects the Xhosa culture and the initiation tradition.

Traditionally, what happens on the mountain - in a manner of speaking - stays on the mountain.

That has been a time-honoured practice that many find way too sacred to challenge in a society that has evolved so much that there are hardly any holy cows left.

The protest against Inxeba has brought those objecting to its screening some victories with movie houses withdrawing the production in Eastern Cape cities and Cape Town due to sustained pressure and threat of violence; in some instances cinema staff were physically threatened.

Viewed from the other perspective, the withdrawal of the movie amounts to nothing but censorship and an encroachment on the rights of others.

Yes, every right has its limitation, but censorship takes this country to a dark age that will eventually lead us to a slippery slope at the bottom of which there will be little other freedoms to speak of.