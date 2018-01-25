Meshoe's embassy position is self-serving and against his calling
I write this note in response to an open letter written by reverend Kenneth Meshoe, the leader of the African Christian Democratic Party, which was published in the Sowetan on January 22.
The letter was urging ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider the resolution taken by the ANC to downgrade the Israeli embassy.
Some of the reasons for his letter are as follows, I quote: "Downgrading the Israel embassy will not serve the broader interest of our people here at home, but only the narrow political interest of hateful Hamas (the Palestinian political organisation)".
For the honourable reverend, as long as it is not going to serve the interest of our people economically here at home, it shouldn't matter. The suffering of the Palestinian people is not worth the economic benefit we may get from Israel.
I am not arguing that the Palestinians are innocent in the problems affecting the two nations, but SA shouldn't make its decision based on economic benefits alone.
His other reason is that: "If the ANC goes ahead and implement their unwise and ill-considered resolution, millions of Christians, like myself, will view such a move as a direct attack on their right to have regular pilgrimage to Israel".
What a selfish reason from a so-called reverend.
Giyani Baloi,Johannesburg