Meshoe's embassy position is self-serving and against his calling

I write this note in response to an open letter written by reverend Kenneth Meshoe, the leader of the African Christian Democratic Party, which was published in the Sowetan on January 22.

The letter was urging ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider the resolution taken by the ANC to downgrade the Israeli embassy.

Some of the reasons for his letter are as follows, I quote: "Downgrading the Israel embassy will not serve the broader interest of our people here at home, but only the narrow political interest of hateful Hamas (the Palestinian political organisation)".