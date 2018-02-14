Koeberg power station launches desalination plant

Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station launched its groundwater desalination plant on Wednesday. It will take care of the power station’s water needs and ease pressure on the City of Cape Town’s water supply.

Power station manager Velaphi Ntuli said the plant is part of Koeberg’s three-pronged water management strategy to address water shortages in the Western Cape while ensuring it is able to provide safe and sustainable electricity.

The strategy entails “reducing the power station’s daily water use‚ keeping adequate on-site water storage‚ and looking at alternative water supplies (groundwater and seawater)”.