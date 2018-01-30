Split plays into Zuma's hands

It's official. The ANC top six is divided over President Jacob Zuma. The truth is, it was never united to begin with.

The governing party's leadership speaks from both sides of the mouth. On the one hand, party president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks of Zuma's anxiety over his future. On the other, Zuma backers Jesse Duarte and Ace Magashule declare that Zuma is secure.

Ramaphosa has insinuated an early departure for the president, while Duarte is emphatic that he will serve out his second term.

Unity was the rallying call at the ANC's 54th conference last year. At the revelation of the result, it was declared that candidate unity had triumphed.

Given that the composition of the top six, which is an amalgamation of the two dominant factions that were vying for the succession, unity was supposed to be the ANC's new mantra.