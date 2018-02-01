Nxesi, time to enforce transformation
Yet another sport minister is unhappy with the speed of transformation in the country. Thulas Nxesi is hopping mad, and is of the opinion that the SA team on its way to the Commonwealth Games in Australia does not reflect the demographics of the country.
Not so long ago, former sport minister Fikile Mbalula was complaining about the same issue.
We've been speaking about transformation ever since we became a democratic country.
Let's not forget that most people involved in the structures of these sports codes are the same people who saw no need for transformation during apartheid. They won't suddenly embrace something they don't want.
Rugby is a perfect example of a code that is politely rejecting transformation. These people are doing everything to look like they are for transformation, but some of the stuff happening leaves one cold. In rugby, if Springboks win, they're darlings. When they lose, it's because of the "quota" players (blacks) who're weakening the side.
Nxesi must know that if we still have codes like swimming which are still lily white, government will never reach those desired targets. I won't be surprised if there are idiots within the swimming federation who think black kids can't swim. It's a sad stereotype that urban black people seem to accept.
I grew up herding cattle. Swimming is the pastime for most herdboys, and I can swim very well.
For as long as government leaves people with racist stereotypes to develop our kids, they'll continue frustrating those black kids.
Nxesi must roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty if he wants to achieve acceptable levels of transformation.
Richardson Mzaidume
Pimville