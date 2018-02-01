Nxesi, time to enforce transformation

Yet another sport minister is unhappy with the speed of transformation in the country. Thulas Nxesi is hopping mad, and is of the opinion that the SA team on its way to the Commonwealth Games in Australia does not reflect the demographics of the country.

Not so long ago, former sport minister Fikile Mbalula was complaining about the same issue.

We've been speaking about transformation ever since we became a democratic country.

Let's not forget that most people involved in the structures of these sports codes are the same people who saw no need for transformation during apartheid. They won't suddenly embrace something they don't want.