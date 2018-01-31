Nxesi not happy with racial make-up of Team SA for Games
It's not a true representation of SA, says sport minister
Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi is of the opinion that the SA team on its way to the Commonwealth Games in Australia does not reflect the true demographics of the country.
"We can't be happy because if you look at the team, it is not where it is supposed to be in true representation of South Africa. However, in terms of our programme of transformation, we had given them [national sports federations] targets," Nxesi said yesterday.
"But those targets are gradual - every year we shift to add on that. We must not just dream that one day, all of a sudden, we'll just see a true non-racial SA team, but it must gradually move towards that."
Nxesi also emphasised the need for sports federations to "act transparently and follow policies".
"Everybody is looking forward and cooperating with the inquiry," he said, in reference to the ministerial committee probe that has hauled Sascoc (SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) over the coals to explain allegations of maladministration."
As for attending his first major sports competition since he took over the portfolio from Fikile Mbalula in April, Nxesi said: "I'm not a razzmatazz. I'm interested in the development of sport...
"When we come back and do assessment together with the team, I'll be able to make a contribution."