Nxesi not happy with racial make-up of Team SA for Games

It's not a true representation of SA, says sport minister

Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi is of the opinion that the SA team on its way to the Commonwealth Games in Australia does not reflect the true demographics of the country.

"We can't be happy because if you look at the team, it is not where it is supposed to be in true representation of South Africa. However, in terms of our programme of transformation, we had given them [national sports federations] targets," Nxesi said yesterday.

"But those targets are gradual - every year we shift to add on that. We must not just dream that one day, all of a sudden, we'll just see a true non-racial SA team, but it must gradually move towards that."