South Africa

‘Zuma has not said he wants immunity from prosecution’ - Ramaphosa

By SowetanLIVE - 26 January 2018 - 11:36
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during an interview with BBC Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during an interview with BBC Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi.
Image: GCIS

“President Zuma has not said he wants immunity from prosecution”, deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on Thursday.

“As it is now, there are quite a number of charges that are being looked at, which could be proffered against him. So he hasn’t asked us that”, the ANC leader said.

Ramaphosa made the comment during an interview with BBC Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi.

The interview was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the deputy president was leading South Africa's delegation.

Zuma could face over 700 corruption, fraud and racketeering charges should the NPA head Shaun Abraham decide to reinstate the charges that were dropped in 2009.

“We have the rule of law in our country and people always want to see justice done without fear, without favour, without prejudice. So whatever will need to be done, will have to follow the due process of the law.”

Ramaphosa also addressed the matter of President Zuma’s stepping down before the end of his tenure.

“Constitutionally speaking he still has 18 months and within these 18 months, obviously a lot of things can happen. But he and I have agreed that we are going to meet regularly to discuss matters; but it dictates that in the course of this we are also going to discuss the transition.”

He added that Zuma was naturally feeling anxious about his future and was keen to see matter being handled ‘carefully’.

“Well obviously any normal human being would be anxious, would be concerned about all this; so he is naturally feeling anxious and he wants matters to be handled carefully,” he said.

“Our key interest is to move the country forward and not so much about what happens to an individual.”

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X