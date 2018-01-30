In a report released on Tuesday morning‚ Viceroy describes Capitec as a “loan shark with massively understated defaults masquerading as a community finance provider”.

“We believe that the South African Reserve Bank and minister of finance should immediately place Capitec into curatorship‚” it says.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie said: “We have taken note of the Viceroy Report on Capitec Bank. We are currently in the process of investigating the report in detail and will respond appropriately.”

At 10.13am Capitec was off 4.5% to R901‚ rebounding from an earlier 20% fall.

The Capitec stock has fallen more than 16% in January.

PSG‚ which holds a sizable stake in Capitec‚ was off 10.55% at 10.31am.

Momentum Wealth analyst Wayne McCurrie said the report would require careful scrutiny. At this point‚ however‚ regardless of content‚ any negative report on a company from Viceroy would have a negative impact on a company’s share price.