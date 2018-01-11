Truck driver who fled from stone-throwing mob ‘devastated’ he injured another driver.

The truck driver who bumped into another truck while fleeing from a stone-throwing mob is devastated over injuring the other driver.

The incident took place near Lanseria north west of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mbongeni Zwane said he regretted injuring the other truck driver who is in a critical condition in hospital.

"I am hurt. It's devastating that I injured a man who probably has a family to take care of. It's not nice. I wish things did not happen the way they did‚" said Zwane.