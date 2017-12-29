The National Assembly had not held President Jacob Zuma to account as required by the Constitution‚ said Constitutional Court Justice Chris Jafta in the majority judgment he read on Friday.

Justice Jafta said there were four judgments‚ two reaching a particular outcome and two with a different outcome. But Jafta said there was a majority judgment of the court.

He said the application by the Economic Freedom Fighters and other political parties this year was a sequel to a judgment the Constitutional Court delivered in March 2016.

In this Nkandla judgment the Constitutional Court found that the president had failed to uphold‚ defend and respect the Constitution by failing to comply with the public protector’s remedial action.