De Lille saga big test for DA ahead of 2019

On Sunday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced his party's decision to charge and investigate Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille.

Last year, DA's federal executive suspended De Lille from all party activities and ordered her to make submissions explaining why she shouldn't be fired as mayor.

Although no official charge sheet has been made public, according to reports and documents leaked to the media, it is alleged that De Lille is autocratic, divisive and has covered up irregular expenditure and possible corruption.

De Lille has hit back, claiming that the allegations levelled against her are no more than a political plot.

She has accused her detractors of targeting her because of her implementation of spatial transformation in the city.

De Lille has also hinted that she has been targeted so as to make way for newly elected Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela has raised concern about disunity in the council ahead of the 2019 polls.