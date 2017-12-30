Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's scathing criticism of his fellow Constitutional Court judges' findings angered them so much‚ that one justice even wrote his own judgment just to tell the head judge off.

The highest court in the land on Friday found Parliament had not upheld its constitutional obligations‚ when it failed to determine whether Zuma should be removed from office‚ because of the Nkandla saga.

The case‚ brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other political parties against the speaker of Parliament‚ led to some serious sparring between the judges in the court papers.

There are four judgments in the matter as the judges came to different conclusions‚ but there would have only been three - had it not been for the decision of Judge Johan Froneman to write a separate judgment to call out Mogoeng.

Tension between the judges was visible in court when Mogoeng interrupted Justice Chris Jafta as he was reading out the judgment and insisted his own words disagreeing with the main judgment be read into the record.

The main binding judgment tells Parliament to fix its impeachment rules and processes.

Mogoeng's lone judgment vehemently disagreed and then criticised the judgment as "a textbook case of judicial overreach… a constitutionally impermissible intrusion by the judiciary into the exclusive domain of Parliament”.