TESSA DOOMS | SA must raise its expectation of the leadership we deserve
Ramaphosa's inaction indicates he has no wish to raise the very low bar set by Zuma
Is the president up to the task of leading the country out of the many crises we face? The initial "Ramaphoria" has died down. President Cyril Ramaphosa entered the presidency on the back of the ousting of former president Jacob Zuma, and a wave of support for his promises, vague as they were, of a "New Dawn".
Emerging to the top job in the country in a political climate where the overwhelming calls were for "anyone but Zuma", Ramaphosa was set a very low bar to clear to be the best man for the job. People were willing to overlook his role in Zuma’s cabinet as deputy president. Accusations about his political involvement in the 2021 Marikana Massacre were hushed. A path was cleared for him to become the next president with his only intervention being “Thuma Mina (Send Me)”...
TESSA DOOMS | SA must raise its expectation of the leadership we deserve
Ramaphosa's inaction indicates he has no wish to raise the very low bar set by Zuma
Is the president up to the task of leading the country out of the many crises we face? The initial "Ramaphoria" has died down. President Cyril Ramaphosa entered the presidency on the back of the ousting of former president Jacob Zuma, and a wave of support for his promises, vague as they were, of a "New Dawn".
Emerging to the top job in the country in a political climate where the overwhelming calls were for "anyone but Zuma", Ramaphosa was set a very low bar to clear to be the best man for the job. People were willing to overlook his role in Zuma’s cabinet as deputy president. Accusations about his political involvement in the 2021 Marikana Massacre were hushed. A path was cleared for him to become the next president with his only intervention being “Thuma Mina (Send Me)”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos