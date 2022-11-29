TESSA DOOMS | SA needs deep healing for traumas experienced daily, not quick fixes
Country seeks a remedy that connects individual healing to the wellbeing of the collective
Trauma is a common experience for people living in SA today. Whether we use the word trauma, we often find ourselves in conversations where we describe our realities with emotions that point to a deep sense of pain, disappointment, mistrust and the destruction of our being and livelihood.
A feeling of betrayal appears central to what it means to live in a post-apartheid SA. Hopelessness weighs too many of us down in ways that scar us. Violence was and remains a norm in SA, with new forms of trauma seeming to crop up daily...
