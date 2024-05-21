Any death is sad, and the deceased will always be missed by family and friends, who will always speak well of them. But should we always speak well of deceased persons?
READER LETTER | Iranian president Raisi will not be missed after his death
Image: Iran's Presidency/West Asia News Agnency via Reuters
Any death is sad, and the deceased will always be missed by family and friends, who will always speak well of them. But should we always speak well of deceased persons?
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and other top officials from the country have been killed in a helicopter crash.
Wikipedia’s article on him includes “for his role on the so-called death committee during the 1988 executions of Iranian political prisoners, he became known as the ‘Butcher of Tehran'.”
This is not the behaviour of a person we should miss, but one that the world would be better without.
Each day there are plenty of good, hard-working family people who die and will be well remembered by everyone. These are the people we will miss.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
