Letters

READER LETTER | Iranian president Raisi will not be missed after his death

21 May 2024 - 13:20
The picture of the late Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is seen during Iran's government cabinet in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2024.
The picture of the late Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is seen during Iran's government cabinet in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2024.
Image: Iran's Presidency/West Asia News Agnency via Reuters

Any death is  sad, and the deceased will always be missed by family and friends, who  will always speak well of them. But should  we always speak well of  deceased persons?

 Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and  other top officials from the country have been killed in a helicopter crash.

Wikipedia’s article on him includes “for his role on the so-called death committee during the 1988 executions of Iranian political prisoners, he became known as the ‘Butcher of Tehran'.”

This is not the behaviour of a person we should miss, but one that the world would be better without. 

Each day there are plenty of good, hard-working family people who die and will be well remembered  by everyone. These are the people we will miss.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

READER LETTER | Malema is an angry dictator

Little “Hitler”, Julius Malema, rules the EFF with an iron fist. It’s a one-man show at EFF, no democracy. Everyone fears him, even Dali Mpofu.
Opinion
8 hours ago

READER LETTER | NHI will collapse the health sector

Same as other stated-owned enterprises (SOEs), the health sector will go the same route. How can an incompetent government think they can take over ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

READER LETTER | Brink's fiscal responsibility boast a sham

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink claims the DA stands for fiscal responsibility. What about that damning auditor-general report about the DA-led Tshwane ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy