SA’s economic story began in Gauteng. While we’re a country of considerable size, our story as a nation is tied to our small province. As we say in vernacular referring to our economic capital, kuseGoli.
Yet almost as a metaphor of where we are as a nation, Gauteng’s centre remains unearthed from an explosion last year, caused by outdated infrastructure.
In the news, we hear of NGOs protesting after Panyaza Lesufi’s government took more than R200m from their budgets. As a result, we have social assistance facilities closing, as there is simply no money.
This begs the question, where does the money to fund Lesufi's Nas' ispani campaign come from?
The City of Johannesburg cannot even pass a budget as the ANC finds itself in dispute with its coalition henchmen.
In the southern tip of our country, however, eNtshona-Koloni (Western Cape) promising work is being done. The province continues to steamroll past Gauteng. Why? Because the ANC and Co do not govern there. What I see from the Western Cape is not perfect, but it's better.
Fellow residents, we are being conned. Let’s please vote for a rational, centrist party like the DA in this election, because what’s happened to Gauteng is honestly tragic.
Emmanuel Hendricks, by email
READER LETTER | What’s happening in SA’s economic hub is tragic
Image: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
