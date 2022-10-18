TESSA DOOMS | Delays to act on bill seeking to correct SA's electoral system is mind-boggling
Though proposed amendments have some flaws it can no longer be business as usual with the way we vote
Voting in South Africa will fundamentally change in 2024. Parliament is tasked with amending the Electoral Act of 1998, but is proposing changes that risk making our elections unfair. The proposed Electoral Amendment Bill before parliament is so complex, irrational and flawed that many members of parliament cannot explain the changes.
It is shocking that not even the ANC has properly read or engaged a bill so consequential. The home affairs portfolio committee with a majority ANC vote, approved the bill at the national assembly last week Wednesday...
