TESSA DOOMS | Released inmates must be re-integrated into society

Marginalising ex-offenders only risks high levels of re-offending and cultivation of career criminals

08 November 2022 - 11:07
Tessa Dooms Columnist

In 2020 the minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola, revealed that the SA prison population was estimated at 155,000 people.

This was at the height of the Covid-19 response, that included the release of about 19,000 inmates in 2020 alone. While a mass release of prisoners was a global practice at a time when Covid-19 necessitated a reduction in crowding at correctional facilities, the public response to this in a crime-riddled and violent country like SA was a knee-jerk push back at the idea that convicted criminals would be allowed early parole...

