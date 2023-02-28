In the past, knowledge was considered to be power. However, with the rise of advanced technology and increased access to information, the ability to apply knowledge has become the new measure of power.
It is no longer enough to simply acquire knowledge, but rather the ability to apply it in a meaningful way that truly sets individuals apart. With technology providing instant access to information, it has become increasingly important to develop the skills to analyse, evaluate, and apply that information effectively.
Those who can do so are in a stronger position to succeed in their personal and professional lives, making the ability to apply knowledge a valuable asset in today’s society.
Moreover, the recent introduction of AI content generators, such as ChatGPT, has further increased access to information and the ability to apply it. With these tools, individuals can quickly and easily generate content on a wide range of topics, making it easier to share knowledge and ideas with others.
However, while AI-generated content can provide a wealth of information, it is important to remember that the ability to apply this information still remains a crucial skill. Even with the help of AI content generators, individuals must still possess the critical thinking and problem-solving abilities necessary to analyse, evaluate, and apply information in a meaningful way.
Ultimately, the ability to apply knowledge, with or without the assistance of AI-generated content, is key to success in today’s world.
Colly Hlathi, Hlalakahle, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Ability to use tech effectively is new power
Image: FLORENCE LO/REUTERS
