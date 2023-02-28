×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Ability to use tech effectively is new power

By READER LETTER - 28 February 2023 - 09:18
A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration photo.
A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration photo.
Image: FLORENCE LO/REUTERS

In the past, knowledge was considered to be power. However, with the rise of advanced technology and increased access to information, the ability to apply knowledge has become the new measure of power.

It is no longer enough to simply acquire knowledge, but rather the ability to apply it in a meaningful way that truly sets individuals apart. With technology providing instant access to information, it has become increasingly important to develop the skills to analyse, evaluate, and apply that information effectively.

Those who can do so are in a stronger position to succeed in their personal and professional lives, making the ability to apply knowledge a valuable asset in todays society.

Moreover, the recent introduction of AI content generators, such as ChatGPT, has further increased access to information and the ability to apply it. With these tools, individuals can quickly and easily generate content on a wide range of topics, making it easier to share knowledge and ideas with others.

However, while AI-generated content can provide a wealth of information, it is important to remember that the ability to apply this information still remains a crucial skill. Even with the help of AI content generators, individuals must still possess the critical thinking and problem-solving abilities necessary to analyse, evaluate, and apply information in a meaningful way.

Ultimately, the ability to apply knowledge, with or without the assistance of AI-generated content, is key to success in todays world.

Colly Hlathi, Hlalakahle, Mpumalanga

Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers

Amazon.com Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road ...
News
2 weeks ago

Microsoft targets internet expansion in Africa, longer-term cloud adoption

Microsoft Corp aims to secure internet access for 100 million more people in Africa by 2025, teaming up with a satellite provider and setting the ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...