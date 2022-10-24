SOWETAN | Where's plan to stop kidnappings?
By Sowetan - 24 October 2022 - 08:44
The crime of kidnapping is reaching worrying levels making a mockery of policing and the safety and security of all citizens.
According to a recent report released by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, surging rates of kidnapping, extortion and murder are among signs that crime is posing "existential" threat to SA. There has been a spike in the reported cases of kidnappings, including those of businesspeople and school kids for ransom in recent years...
SOWETAN | Where's plan to stop kidnappings?
The crime of kidnapping is reaching worrying levels making a mockery of policing and the safety and security of all citizens.
According to a recent report released by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, surging rates of kidnapping, extortion and murder are among signs that crime is posing "existential" threat to SA. There has been a spike in the reported cases of kidnappings, including those of businesspeople and school kids for ransom in recent years...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos