A hacksaw was used to cut through the bars of a prison cell at Makhanda (Grahamstown) prison in the Eastern Cape, resulting in the escape of seven dangerous inmates on Tuesday morning.
These details were revealed by deputy justice and correctional services minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa during a media briefing in KwaZulu-Natal.
Holomisa raised questions about the incident, identifying a lapse in security measures which should have prevented the escape.
“A hacksaw was used to break the burglar bars. It means there was a lapse in security because if there was constant patrolling taking place this shouldn't have happened. The manner in which these burglars were cut tells us it took a lot of time and the correctional services did not detect that, which is worrying,” he said.
Among the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge. All were convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30.
Escaped prisoners used hacksaw to cut through bars of Makhanda prison
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Supplied
They managed to escape along with Zimbabwean national Bennet Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a manhunt has been launched to rearrest the escapees and cautioned the public not to approach them if spotted.
“We are appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to their rearrest. They are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted. Information should be shared with the nearest police station.”
Holomisa, who inspected two correctional facilities in Empangeni on Tuesday on an oversight visit to assess security measures, said a preliminary report into the Makhanda escape was being compiled.
