Nkangala district municipal manager Maggie Skhosana and her driver were kidnapped outside the municipality by men impersonating police officers.
Police and the municipality have confirmed to SowetanLIVE on Friday that Skhosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni have been missing since Thursday morning.
An investigation has been launched following the incident, which happened outside the municipal offices in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, and the police have recovered the vehicle they were travelling in, Skhosana's wheelchair and bag.
“A case of kidnapping has been opened after the municipal manager of Nkangala district municipality as well as her driver were allegedly kidnapped on Thursday morning. It's said that a white sedan came to them and the occupants were wearing the regalia of the police,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“They stopped them and then the two vehicles followed each other and that's when the municipal manager [and her driver] were last seen.
“During our investigation we found the vehicle near one of the mines with a wheelchair [belonging to Skhosana] as well as her bag. For now we are still doing our investigation and we ask anyone who might have information to contact Lt Motha on 0824622746.”
Nkangala mayor Liah Mabuza said the municipality is shocked and pleaded with anyone who might have information to contact the police as soon as possible.
“The Nkangala district municipality here by inform employees of the municipality, honourable councillors, the media and the community about an alleged kidnapping of the municipal manager and her personal driver outside the municipal gates.
“It is our firm belief that they will be found in due cause; we ask everyone to allow the police to do the investigation unhindered. We comfort the Skhosana and the Mtsweni families in these trying times,” said Mabuza.
Nkangala district municipal manager, driver kidnapped
Skhosana and Mtsweni have been missing since Thursday
Image: Supplied
