Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the incident.
Police have opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation.
The escaped prisoners are Luvuyo September, a South African citizen who was detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery; Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national who was detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder; Simba Masinga and Trymore Chauke, both Zimbabwean nationals, in prison for rhino poaching.
Nhamo Muyambo, also a Zimbabwean national, and his countrymen Abraham Moyane and Francis Chitiyo also behind bars for rhino poaching
Manhunt launched for seven inmates who escaped from Grahamstown jail
Image: SUPPLIED
The department of correctional services (DCS) and police have launched a manhunt for seven inmates who escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda in the early hours of Tuesday.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the detainees escaped through a prison window.
“It is alleged that on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at about 04:00, the officer arrived for standby duties to visit the prison when she saw lights that were on in one of the units. It was discovered that seven prisoners had escaped through a window. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” said Nkholi.
Image: SUPPLIED
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the incident.
Police have opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation.
The escaped prisoners are Luvuyo September, a South African citizen who was detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery; Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national who was detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder; Simba Masinga and Trymore Chauke, both Zimbabwean nationals, in prison for rhino poaching.
Nhamo Muyambo, also a Zimbabwean national, and his countrymen Abraham Moyane and Francis Chitiyo also behind bars for rhino poaching
Image: SUPPLIED
“Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached, instead police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them,” said Nkohli.
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said investigations had been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape would be confirmed in due course.
“We are still investigating how the escape happened. There was tampering with the window bars structure. DCS is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the rearrest of the escapees. They are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted. Information should be shared with the nearest police station. Their images will be shared during the course of the day,’’ said Nxumalo.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these criminals is urged to contact the investigating officer, Det-Cap Glen Peter, on 082-301-9427 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Murder suspect escapes and is rearrested in Mpumalanga
Murder suspect escapes from custody in Mpumalanga court
About 48 prisoners escape from SA's prisons each year: Ronald Lamola
Second prison escape reported in less than 24 hours
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos