×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Opposition parties silent on electricity freebie

By READER LETTER - 24 October 2022 - 08:40
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

The unlimited free electricity and water for MPs was a huge encouragement because even the opposition who are eying seats in a coalition cabinet after the 2024 elections were silent on this matter until it was outlawed by the president this week.

When the latest cabinet freebie was announced by the government recently, most of the opposition parties were very quiet about it. There was none of the outrage they normally express over mad spending by the government.

The complaining was left to the media and trade unions, who eventually succeeded in making President Cyril Ramaphosa change his mind. Ramaphosa had given his cabinet colleagues this sweetener of free lights and water courtesy of the rest of us, just to remind them that the gravy train will keep on running if they vote for him at the ANC's national conference in December.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail