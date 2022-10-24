The unlimited free electricity and water for MPs was a huge encouragement because even the opposition who are eying seats in a coalition cabinet after the 2024 elections were silent on this matter until it was outlawed by the president this week.
When the latest cabinet freebie was announced by the government recently, most of the opposition parties were very quiet about it. There was none of the outrage they normally express over mad spending by the government.
The complaining was left to the media and trade unions, who eventually succeeded in making President Cyril Ramaphosa change his mind. Ramaphosa had given his cabinet colleagues this sweetener of free lights and water courtesy of the rest of us, just to remind them that the gravy train will keep on running if they vote for him at the ANC's national conference in December.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Opposition parties silent on electricity freebie
The unlimited free electricity and water for MPs was a huge encouragement because even the opposition who are eying seats in a coalition cabinet after the 2024 elections were silent on this matter until it was outlawed by the president this week.
When the latest cabinet freebie was announced by the government recently, most of the opposition parties were very quiet about it. There was none of the outrage they normally express over mad spending by the government.
The complaining was left to the media and trade unions, who eventually succeeded in making President Cyril Ramaphosa change his mind. Ramaphosa had given his cabinet colleagues this sweetener of free lights and water courtesy of the rest of us, just to remind them that the gravy train will keep on running if they vote for him at the ANC's national conference in December.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos