South Africa

Mystery shrouds Nkangala municipal manager’s kidnapping

Unreported laptop theft looms large in case

By Mandla Khoza and Noxolo Sibiya - 24 October 2022 - 07:24

Police are investigating whether the kidnapping of Nkangala municipal manager Maggie Skosana is linked to the theft of her laptop from her office in the municipal building  in Middelburg, Mpumalanga in August.

The theft was confirmed by Nkangala district municipality mayor Leah Mabuza yesterday...

