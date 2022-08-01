SOWETAN | Policing system needs urgent overhaul
By SOWETAN - 01 August 2022 - 10:23
The gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp on Thursday evening is yet another reminder that ours is a country under siege from brazen criminals hell-bent on destroying every bit of our nationhood.
The group were part of a crew shooting a music video on a mine dump in West Village...
SOWETAN | Policing system needs urgent overhaul
The gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp on Thursday evening is yet another reminder that ours is a country under siege from brazen criminals hell-bent on destroying every bit of our nationhood.
The group were part of a crew shooting a music video on a mine dump in West Village...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos