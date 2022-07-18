×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

PEDRO MZILENI | We the people must be active participants in our own future

Government has failed, our only hope is renewing our civic duty

18 July 2022 - 09:58
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

We need a Mandela Day to revisit the qualities that hold us together as human beings, especially now, in a time of great need.

As a country, we are overwhelmed by a number of challenges. We have load-shedding and rising fuel prices that overlap to make the cost of living far too expensive...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released