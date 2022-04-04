Black universities are being targeted by a racist system

Newspaper article on varsity makes normal administrative inertia look like incompetence

On Wednesday, March 30, Sowetan's sister publication the Daily Dispatch published another negative take on Walter Sisulu University (WSU). This time it was about the alleged illegitimacy of its academic qualifications.



This article follows a thread of similar articles published by this newspaper about this specific university. If it’s not about student protests, it’s about irregular use of funds – among many other devastating revelations about the place...