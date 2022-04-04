×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Black universities are being targeted by a racist system

Newspaper article on varsity makes normal administrative inertia look like incompetence

04 April 2022 - 09:41
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

On Wednesday, March 30, Sowetan's sister publication the Daily Dispatch published another negative take on Walter Sisulu University (WSU). This time it was about the alleged illegitimacy of its academic qualifications.

This article follows a thread of similar articles published by this newspaper about this specific university. If it’s not about student protests, it’s about irregular use of funds – among many other devastating revelations about the place...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...