How varsities can create the students we need today

Management needs to keep up with the realities on the ground

One of the positive outcomes of the 2015/16 #FeesMustFall protests was its production of highly conscientised young people on their way to becoming game-changing professionals in their fields. I know of many former student leaders from that period who are now lawyers, academics, teachers, entrepreneurs, journalists and, indeed, parliamentarians.



But the struggle for free education and the decolonisation of higher education remains unfinished. Major gains have been made to democratise universities. We have organisationally managed to change the race and gender patterns of the senior executive leadership and the student profile to reflect how SA truly looks like. But institutionally, we still have a long way to go...