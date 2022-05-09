Tourism, our best chance of economic revival, sunk by crime
Sector creates more jobs than any other, but is being held back
Major research institutions have found that the sector hardest hit by the pandemic has been tourism. A 2021/22 Tourism Report by StatsSA showed that the number of visitors to SA dropped by 71% since the Covid-19 lockdowns from 2020.
These numbers may be similar to the rest of the tourism world but for SA they have a far more devastating impact. Tourism in SA is one of the major employers, especially for our high number of semi-skilled workers, including young people...
