Patriarchy a hotbed for scourge of gender-based violence

Deeper intervention crucial to root out from society attitudes that are embedded in the SA psyche

This month it was Namhla Mtwa from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Another life of a woman coming to an end as a result of gender-based violence in our country. No arrests have been made yet. Public statements of condemnation from any sociopolitical organisation you can think of are coming out, and last week Wednesday there was a protest at the Mthatha police station as a result of this tragedy.



Activists and members of Mtwa’s family have been sharing videos, photos, and WhatsApp conversations showing how she was being physically and emotionally abused by Major Bhekizulu – her boyfriend – for a long time until before her ultimate murder. The boyfriend has obviously denied any involvement with the murder and the police minister has now promised yet another SA family that is a victim of a crime that he will investigate and prosecute soon...