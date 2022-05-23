UKZN graduation an African celebration against British bondage
Majestic sight as graduands reclaim their humanity and heritage
No doubt as black people we all sit and wait annually for the autumn season to witness the graduation ceremonies of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).
We love its graduation editions mainly for three reasons...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.