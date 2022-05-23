×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

UKZN graduation an African celebration against British bondage

Majestic sight as graduands reclaim their humanity and heritage

23 May 2022 - 10:38
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

No doubt as black people we all sit and wait annually for the autumn season to witness the graduation ceremonies of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). 

We love its graduation editions mainly for three reasons...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case