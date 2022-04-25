Government must invest in emerging student cities to avert major crisis

Growing black university population needs to be catered for

Major metros across SA are beginning to become student cities. Previously this concept used to be confined to small towns such as Stellenbosch, Dikeni and Makhanda, which have traditional research universities that grew to become major employers and key role players in the economies of those towns.



It’s nearly impossible to imagine Makhanda without Rhodes University, Dikeni without the University of Fort Hare and Stellenbosch without Stellies University...