×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Government must invest in emerging student cities to avert major crisis

Growing black university population needs to be catered for

25 April 2022 - 09:49
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

Major metros across SA are beginning to become student cities. Previously this concept used to be confined to small towns such as Stellenbosch, Dikeni and Makhanda, which have traditional research universities that grew to become major employers and key role players in the economies of those towns.

It’s nearly impossible to imagine Makhanda without Rhodes University, Dikeni without the University of Fort Hare and Stellenbosch without Stellies University...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...