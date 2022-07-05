SA needs a clear sense of purpose and picture of youth development success

Enyobeni tavern tragedy reflection of our dysfunctional society

During June 2022, in a month meant for commemoration of the sacrifices and activism of the youth of the 1976 Soweto uprisings and reflection on the role of the youth in shaping the future of SA, teenagers were found dead in the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape.



The teenagers were celebrating the beginning of a school holiday in a tavern that broke the law by selling alcohol to minor children. Twenty-one young people dead again in June, this time not killed by a regime that sought to oppress black youth but a dysfunctional society not committed to helping keep youth and children out of harm's way. The consequences of a society in crisis and decay are showing and it is incumbent on all of us to take stock of what we need to do to reverse it...