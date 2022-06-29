Enyobeni tavern toxicology results awaited, but generator fumes 'highly unlikely' as cause of deaths

Another senior official said media reports identifying generator fumes as the cause of the deaths were “completely untrue”.

eNCA reported on Wednesday morning that the cause of the deaths was likely chemical poisoning and the generator had been ruled out as behind the tragedy.

Provincial community safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose said: “The postmortems have not been concluded. We will give a public account the moment the results come out. We have to tell the public what really led to the deaths of these 21 young lives.