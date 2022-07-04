Enyobeni tragedy: Ramaphosa calls for frank discussions about alcohol scourge

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said the increased social acceptability of young people drinking alcohol has become a serious problem in a country where most of the drinking population are classified by the World Health Organisation as binge drinkers.

“Alcohol use among adolescents is associated with impaired function, absenteeism from learning, alcohol-related injuries, suicidal thoughts and attempts and risky behaviour,” he said.

“We must come together to combat this vice that is robbing our young people of the best years of their lives, and making them susceptible to alcohol addiction. As families it means having open and frank conversations about alcohol and setting boundaries.”