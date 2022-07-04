Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral service of 21 teenagers who died in East London tavern tragedy

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday attend the mass funeral service of 21 teenagers who died at an East London tavern on June 26.

The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park has since been shut down.

At least 17 patrons — almost all underage — died in mysterious circumstances at the venue. Others were taken to hospital, where four more died.

The cause of death is yet to be established.

After the incident, the Daily Dispatch reported lifeless bodies were seen lying on the tavern floor, with others slumped across chairs and over tables as though they had collapsed in mid-conversation.

Ramaphosa's office said he would be joined by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased.

The mass funeral service will be held at the Scenery Park sports field from 9am.

Some of the families have opted for private funerals for their children.

TimesLIVE